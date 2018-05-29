Hill-Rom to Present at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Company leadership is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live audio webcast of Hill-Rom's presentation can be found at www.hill-rom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event through August 15, 2018.

About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Hill-Rom is a leading global medical technology company whose products, services and more than 10,000 employees worldwide help people get better care inside and outside the hospital. Our innovations in five core areas – Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health – improve clinical and economic outcomes and ensure caregivers in more than 100 countries have the products they need to protect their patients, speed up recoveries and manage conditions. Every day, around the world, we enhance outcomes for patients and their caregivers. Learn more at hill-rom.com.

