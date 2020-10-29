Hill Technical Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with DC Capital Partners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill Technical Solutions, Inc ("HTSI" or the "Company") announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with DC Capital Partners ("DC Capital"), a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Va., to enhance HTSI's ability to expand its capabilities and grow its customer base.

HTSI is a leading provider of highly technical, full spectrum systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, systems architecture design and analysis, and hypersonic design and testing solutions for the Missile Defense Agency, Army, Navy and Air Force. The Company is at the forefront of the effort to establish hypersonic technological superiority for the United States as it develops the next generation defense systems. HTSI's highly skilled subject matter experts work closely with customers to understand specific problems and needs and then develop the solutions that allow their customers to achieve significant technological advances in the defense of the nation.

Thomas J. Campbell, Founder & Managing Partner of DC Capital, said, "HTSI is an exceptional company with an extremely talented management team and a highly skilled and experienced team of subject matter experts. We look forward to our partnership with Stacey and Brad Hill and their team as we all work to support our customers in the development of the next generation of defense systems. Our goal is to continue to grow the Company and expand existing capabilities to provide even more advanced solutions to our customers."

Stacey Hill, HTSI's CEO and Brad Hill, HTSI's President, commented, "This is an exciting time for HTSI as we join the DC Capital family of businesses. Our Company and our employees have always been focused on our customers' missions and our partnership with DC Capital will allow us to continue to grow and provide exceptional service to our growing list of customers across U.S. Government agencies. This partnership will also provide our employees with more personal and professional development opportunities as we continue to expand our business and our capabilities."

Jeffrey C. Weber, a Partner at DC Capital, stated, "DC Capital looks forward to partnering with Stacey and Brad and the HTSI management team to execute the strategic plan that we have developed and to continue the growth of HTSI that this management has begun. HTSI plays a critical role in the defense of our Country and our goal is to continue to attract world class employees who can broaden the role that HTSI plays in providing solutions to its existing customers and help the Company expand to other U.S. Government customers."

Duff & Phelps, LLC acted as financial advisor, and Holland & Knight, LLP acted as legal advisor to HTSI in connection with the transaction. Latham & Watkins, LLP acted as legal advisor to DC Capital.

About Hill Technical Solutions

Founded in 2010, HTSI provides vital support to major government programs for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC), U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO), U.S. Army CCDC Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC), U.S. Army COE (Department of Defense Supercomputing Resource Centers), and United States Air Force in areas including System Assessment, Hypersonics, Cybersecurity, Information Technology, Modeling and Simulation, and Test. The Company's expertise includes innovative, dynamic, and forward-thinking engineering support to the United States Army mission dating back to the mid-1980s, through quick response engineering analysis and requirements verification. HTSI provides physics-based technical solutions spanning the full spectrum of system engineering. From early concept definition and system requirements development; through preliminary design, detailed design, and product development; to verification through rigorous analysis, demonstration, and testing, HTSI works to optimize system capabilities. Learn more at www.htsi-al.com.

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, focused on making control investments in middle market, U.S.-based, Government Services and Engineering & Consulting Services businesses. Learn more at www.dccp.com.

Contact: Tom Campbell, 202-796-1987

SOURCE DC Capital Partners Management, LP

Related Links

http://www.htsi-al.com

