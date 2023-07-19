Hillary M. Nappi Joins the Board of Directors of Child USA

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP is proud to announce that Partner Hillary M. Nappi has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Child USA. Child USA is the leading national nonprofit think tank working to protect the civil rights of children, prevent future abuse and neglect, and bring justice to survivors through in-depth legal analysis and cutting-edge social science research.

Hillary Nappi, Partner with Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP
Ms. Nappi's appointment to the Board of Directors follows her significant contributions to Child USA in a pro bono capacity. She has played an essential role in supporting the organization's mission and successfully reforming the statute of limitations for survivors of abuse and neglect.

Before joining the Board, Ms. Nappi contributed to several amicus curiae briefs, including:

  1. A brief filed by Child USA and the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) in support of the plaintiffs in Doe v. Twitter, Inc., Case No. 21-cv-000485. This case involved questions relating to the Communications Decency Act (CDA) Section 230 and the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA).
  2. A brief filed by Child USA and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection Inc. in support of the plaintiff in Elden v. Nirvana LLC et al, Case No. 21-cv-06836. This case involved the interpretation of the statute of limitations in Masha's Law cases.
  3. A brief filed by Child USA in support of the plaintiff in Bernard v. Cosby, Case No. 21-CV-18566. This case involved the interpretation of the constitutionality of N.J. Stat. Ann. § 2A:14-2b.

Without Child USA's countless hours dedicated to statute of limitation reform, thousands of survivors of childhood sexual abuse would have had the court house doors shut in their face as their trauma resulted in delayed disclosures and an inability to prosecute their claims. Child USA's commitment to civil justice and children's civil rights has provided access to justice for so many. I am humbled and honored to be part of Child USA's continued growth and look forward to continuing to fight for what is right with them," said Hillary.

About Child USA

Child USA is a national nonprofit think tank dedicated to protecting the civil rights of children, preventing future abuse and neglect, and bringing justice to survivors. By employing in-depth legal analysis and cutting-edge social science research, Child USA is at the forefront of advocacy for children across the United States. For more information about Child USA, please visit www.childusa.org.

About Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP

Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie LLP specializes in large, complex litigation in the fields of securities, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, antitrust, consumer protection, employment litigation and victims' rights on behalf of shareholders, consumers, employees and individuals. With over 150 years of combined experience, the Firm's attorneys have established themselves as leading representatives in these areas of the law.  HRS&C's attorneys have litigated hundreds of cases in both state and federal courts through the United States and are committed to protecting pension and benefit fund assets, shareholders and other victims of corporate wrongdoing.  Through its innovative, thorough investigation methods and hard-fighting litigation strategies, HRS&C attorneys have successfully contributed to recovering billions of dollars on behalf of its clients and class members.  HRS&C is headquartered in New York. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Georgia and Washington, D.C., and have practiced in federal district and appellate courts and state courts throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

