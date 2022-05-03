Hillenbrand and Net Impact Launch Circular Innovation Program for Plastics

The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition brings together next generation innovators to rethink the challenges the plastics value chain faces from creation to collection. Hillenbrand brought this concept to Net Impact to engage the future generation in how we can further shape the responsible lifecycle management of plastics. Hillenbrand will guide the topic and goals of the competition, while Net Impact will facilitate the competition by bringing together its global network of social impact and sustainability leaders to address the challenge. The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition will take place in the fall of 2022.

Net Impact inspires, equips, and activates emerging leaders to build a more just and sustainable world. With over 130,000 members in 300+ Chapters at colleges, universities, and local communities worldwide, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, develops new concepts and approaches, and leverages the tools of business toward the greater good. In short, Net Impact helps people turn their passions into a lifetime of world-changing action.

"Our partnership with Net Impact continues our commitment to sustainability and pulls forward the next generation into helping us collaborate and solve challenges in new ways," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "Plastics support many sustainable trends, from the light-weighting of vehicles, to extending the life of food, to electronic capabilities and medical advancements. How we address the circularity of plastics is critical for many of our customers and we are excited to partner with Net Impact and the next generation on this important initiative."

"Business can no longer focus solely on profits," Net Impact CEO, Peter Lupoff, said. "Business plans must prioritize environmental and social factors as well. The Plastics & Circularity Case Competition activates next generation leaders, in partnership with business, to solve one of our world's most critical issues. Having a company with a reputation as an innovator like Hillenbrand to serve as a partner and mentor for this year's participants should assure another exciting and effective program."

For organizations interested in partnering with Hillenbrand and Net Impact to tackle critical sustainability issues in the plastic industry, please contact Kate Roski, Director of Growth at Net Impact, at [email protected].

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

About Net Impact

Net Impact (www.netimpact.org) is a global community of students and professionals who aspire to be effective drivers of economic, social, and environmental change. Our programs—delivered from our headquarters in Oakland, CA, as well as globally through our 300+ Chapters—connect our members to the skills, experiences, and people that will allow them to have the greatest impact. With over 130,000 members, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, invents new products, and orients business toward the greater good. In short, we help our members turn their passions into a lifetime of world-changing action.

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.