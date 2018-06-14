Hillenbrand Announces New Head of Investor Relations

Mr. Dudley is an experienced finance and business leader and has served as Hillenbrand's Director of Financial Planning and Analysis since 2014. He brings over 20 years of experience in finance, strategy, and corporate development, having worked in positions of increasing responsibility at Hill-Rom, Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health. Mr. Dudley earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Miami University and an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Kristina A. Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented, "Rich has been a key member of my team over the past few years. In addition to his finance leadership responsibilities, he has been deeply involved in investor communications, including our quarterly earnings cycle and the planning and execution of our recent investor day meeting.

"As a result of his experience and knowledge of Hillenbrand's businesses and strategy, Rich is in an ideal position to deepen Hillenbrand's relationships within the financial community and enhance our overall investor relations program."

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation in order to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

