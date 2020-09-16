Hillenbrand Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) today announced the following investor events:

Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director of Investor Relations will also participate in these conferences for Hillenbrand. The presentation documents will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

CONTACT:

Investor Relations for Hillenbrand
Rich Dudley
Senior Director
Investor Relations
Phone: 812-931-5001
E-mail: [email protected]

