Hillenbrand Appoints Leader of Molding Technology Solutions (MTS) Operating Segment

Hillenbrand, Inc.

11 Sep, 2023, 08:01 ET

  • Tamara (Tammi) Morytko joins the Company as Senior Vice President, and President, MTS operating segment
  • Will focus on growth, product development, and operational efficiency

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) announced today the appointment of Tamara (Tammi) Morytko as Senior Vice President, and President of the MTS operating segment. Ms. Morytko will oversee the operations of the three businesses in the segment – Milacron, Mold-Masters, and DME – and will lead the Company's continued efforts to focus on share growth, product development, and operational efficiency.

"Tammi has a strong track record of driving operational excellence and leading strategic initiatives to drive growth," said Kim Ryan, President and CEO of Hillenbrand. "She is an established senior executive with experience leading global businesses and driving operational improvements, and we are pleased to have Tammi join Hillenbrand."

Ms. Morytko currently serves on the Board of Directors at EnerSys and was most recently President of the Pumps Division at Flowserve Corporation. Prior to that role, she held finance, general management, and supply chain roles at Baker Hughes, Pratt & Whitney, and Arthur Andersen LLP.

"We are looking forward to having Tammi on board during this transformative time for Hillenbrand to help us continue our growth as a pure-play industrial equipment and solutions leader and realize additional business opportunities across our portfolio of highly engineered plastics processing technologies and systems," added Ryan.

ABOUT HILLENBRAND
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

