Hillenbrand Board Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director

"We are excited to welcome Dan to our Board," said Joe Loughrey, Hillenbrand chairman. "Dan brings broad industrial experience, with a track record of increasing revenue, profit and cash flow in multiple diversified manufacturing environments."

Mr. Hillenbrand is currently Chairman, and was previously President and Chief Executive Officer, of Able Manufacturing and Assembly, LLC, a diversified manufacturing company with platforms in metal fabrication, fiberglass composites and plastic thermoform manufacturing. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Nambé, Inc., a leading international high-end consumer products company, where he previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer. In addition, he is the Founder and Managing Partner of Clear Water Capital Partners, LLC, a private venture capital firm.

Mr. Hillenbrand holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College and a Master's in Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Commenting on his election, Mr. Hillenbrand said, "I am honored to serve as a member of this talented Board and support the Company's focus on extending its leadership as a world-class global diversified industrial company."

About Hillenbrand, Inc.

Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillenbrand-board-elects-daniel-c-hillenbrand-independent-director-300647989.html

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

