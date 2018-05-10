Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 29, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2018.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation in order to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville.  The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

 

