Hillenbrand named National STEM partner for Girls Inc.

Hillenbrand will serve as a national sponsor of the Girls Inc. STEM and College and Career Readiness Program, which is designed to build young women's aspirations and support them in identifying, entering and thriving in opportunities beyond high school. Girls Inc. is grounded in the belief that these future leaders have the right to prepare for interesting work and grow up to lead independent lives. By interacting with diverse STEM professionals, they come to view these careers as exciting and realistic options and have the chance to see how STEM makes the world a better place.

"Hillenbrand is focused on building the next generation of female and diverse leaders and we are thrilled to partner with Girls Inc.," said Hillenbrand President and CEO, Kim Ryan. "We also seek to create an environment of inclusion and engagement, and continuously foster a culture in which women are given meaningful opportunities to grow, develop and reach career goals. Ultimately, we want Hillenbrand to become a destination employer and develop a robust pipeline of diverse talent at all levels."

Through the partnership with Girls Inc., Hillenbrand will be curating informative video content from female STEM leaders throughout its organization to help build Girls Inc. a virtual content library that speaks to the next generation. Hillenbrand's commitment to sustainability and strengthening its partnership with the communities in which it operates underlies the Company's association with Girls Inc.

"We are thankful for Hillenbrand's support and are thrilled to launch our partnership with the company," said Girls Inc. President and CEO Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D. "The Company's commitment to making sure girls can clearly see women of diverse backgrounds excelling in the STEM fields at a multinational corporation shows girls future careers they may not have realized were possible for them. Seeing these leaders at work encourages girls to set high expectations for themselves."

With affiliates throughout the U.S. and Canada, Girls Inc. works with schools and in communities to provide mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming proven to help girls succeed while building the knowledge, skills, and confidence to effect change in the world.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( www.hillenbrand.com ) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

About Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. ( www.girlsinc.org ) inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders.

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.