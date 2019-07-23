Hillenbrand Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019

BATESVILLE, Ind., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET. They will discuss the results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, 2019. The live webcast, including a slide presentation, will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com under the "Events & Presentations" tab and will be archived on the company's investor relations website through Friday, August 30, 2019.

To access the conference call, listeners in the United States and Canada may dial +1 (833) 241-7251, and international callers may dial +1 (647) 689-4215. Please use conference call ID number 6642849. A replay of the call will be available until midnight ET, Thursday, August 15, 2019, by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll free in the United States and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 internationally and using the conference ID number 6642849.

Hillenbrand will issue a press release reporting its results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The full text of the release and financials will be available at http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI".

