Hillenbrand to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Joe Raver will be presenting at the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/baird57/hi/.

In addition, the presentation document will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director, Investor Relations.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hillenbrand.com

