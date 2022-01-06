Hillenbrand to Present at CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ryan will be presenting at the CJS Securities 22nd Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:35 p.m. ET. Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Mynsberge, Director of Investor Relations.

The event will be held virtually, and a link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Hillenbrand's Investor Relations website at ir.hillenbrand.com. An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location, along with the presentation document.

About Hillenbrand Hillenbrand (www.Hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

