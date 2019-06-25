Hillenbrand to Present at CJS Securities Investor Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Joe A. Raver will be presenting at the 19th Annual CJS Securities "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Greenwich, CT. Raver will provide an overview of the company and discuss its strategies for growth. The presentation will be archived on the company's website: http://ir.hillenbrand.com/investor-relations.

Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director of Investor Relations will also attend the conference for Hillenbrand.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

CONTACTS

Investor Relations for Hillenbrand

Rich Dudley, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 812-931-5001

E-mail: rich.dudley@hillenbrand.com

Corporate Communications for Hillenbrand

Tory Flynn, Director, Corporate Communications

Phone: 812-931-5024

E-mail: tory.flynn@hillenbrand.com

SOURCE Hillenbrand, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hillenbrand.com

