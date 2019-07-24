Hillenbrand to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe A. Raver, will be presenting at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. EDT. Raver will provide an overview of the company and discuss its strategies for growth. The presentation will be webcast live at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff122/hi/.  In addition, the presentation document will be archived on http://ir.hillenbrand.com.

Kristina Cerniglia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Rich Dudley, Senior Director of Investor Relations will also attend the conference for Hillenbrand.

About Hillenbrand
Hillenbrand (www.hillenbrand.com) is a global diversified industrial company with multiple leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. We pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for our shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio is composed of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under "HI."

