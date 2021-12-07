Hiller Measurements Announces the Proteus Design Center, Brings Quality at Speed to Test Hardware Design and Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements today announced the Proteus Design Center , a digital portal that brings Hiller Measurements and client teams together to collaboratively design custom test system architectures using industry 4.0 technology in the cloud.

Learn more about the Proteus Design Center: https://www.hillermeas.com/capabilities/proteus .

The Proteus Design Center provides:

Secure, Available-Anytime Virtual Meeting Space : Reducing the need for serial, standing meetings and providing the venue for collaboration

: Reducing the need for serial, standing meetings and providing the venue for collaboration Project-Level Single Source of Truth: Communication, data, and tools are all facilitated in a seamless environment acting as a repository for current designs

Communication, data, and tools are all facilitated in a seamless environment acting as a repository for current designs Access to the Proteus Catalogs: Curated catalogs of parts, models, and supply-chain availability presented to remove non-recurring design risk, cost, and schedule

Curated catalogs of parts, models, and supply-chain availability presented to remove non-recurring design risk, cost, and schedule Local Access for Remote Teams: Freeing schedules from demanding cross country travel once required to see progress

Freeing schedules from demanding cross country travel once required to see progress A Foundation for Digital Thread: Shared libraries, project-level PLM data, and mutually referenced design models all available to develop custom thread between Hiller Measurements and their clientele

As a result, the Proteus Design Center is a portal where test system design and manufacturing that traditionally takes 6+ months -- now takes only weeks.

Hiller Measurements Flow Control brings an agile development approach to hardware

The Proteus Design Center encapsules Hiller Measurements Flow Control (HMFC) , a proven design and development process combining model-based, digitally threaded design with an agile approach to deliver custom solutions without the burden of traditional waterfall cultures.

This approach, combined with more than 41,000 ft² of Industry 4.0 design and manufacturing innovation space held by Hiller Measurements in Austin, TX, allows the company to scale production of customized functional test equipment for the country's largest and most mission-critical applications.

ProteusRF leverages the Proteus Design Center

ProteusRF , announced last month, is the first customizable test platform through which clients experience the Proteus Design Center. Hiller Measurements, together with a client, now can design an RFIU in hours and manufacture, test, and ship a first article in as little as four weeks from acceptance of an order.

Learn more about the ProteusATE Design Center or schedule a tour .

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Austin, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent and partnerships, Hiller Measurements provides complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams. Hiller Measurements' customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

SOURCE Hiller Measurements