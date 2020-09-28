Hiller Measurements Named in $66M Award for Marine Corps Automatic Test Systems Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiller Measurements, a test system design and manufacturing firm, today announced the company was awarded a $66,300,000 combined firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for the Marine Corps Automatic Test Systems program, alongside two other companies. The contract will be used for the design and development of test program sets (TPS) and automatic test systems (ATS). This news follows the opening of Hiller Measurements 41,000 ft2 manufacturing facility in Dripping Springs, Texas, which allows the company to design, manufacture, and support the development of large-scale mission-critical test systems, assemblies, and instrumentation.

Automated Test Equipment (ATE) and TPS Hardware Development Expertise

Known for delivering quality at speed, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical test instrumentation, assemblies, and systems with the agility and economy of a nimble organization and the measurement science capabilities of a large test and measurement company.

"Functional test is imperative for mission-critical applications, but it also poses a significant risk to overall program success in terms of quality, time to market, and program cost," said Jeff Olsen, President of Hiller Measurements. "We take a flexible, risk-mitigated approach to ATE design with lean production and concurrent engineering that keep project development moving forward quickly."

As an expert in test solution development, Hiller Measurements specialties include high-performance, modular systems with customized instrumentation, chassis, PXIe solutions, and P-XLe solutions that can meet even the most complex test requirements.

Expanded Manufacturing with Significant Delivery Capabilities

Hiiller Measurements recently expanded manufacturing capabilities with a 41,000 ft2 manufacturing facility in Dripping Springs, Texas. The facility allows Hiller the opportunity to expand its production capacity with more Hiller Manufacturing Flow Control lines and deliver any volume of ATE and related equipment with consistency, speed, and predictability.

Hiller Measurements is ITAR, NIST 800-171, and ISO 9001-2015 compliant.

To learn more about Hiller Measurements, visit hillermeas.com.

About Hiller Measurements

Based in Dripping Springs, Texas, Hiller Measurements designs mission-critical measurement instrumentation, assemblies, and test systems for growing industries including aero/defense, telecommunication, and power storage. Built from a core of test engineering design talent with decades of partnership in delivering mission-critical test equipment, Hiller Measurement teams provide complete, outsourced test design, manufacturing, and support teams to meet the testing demands of key developments in aerospace, RF, 5G, and supercapacitors. Hiller Measurements customers enjoy the value of a dedicated test development team and the quality of a Tier 1 integrator without the fixed expense of staffing or the red tape of a large firm.

