Hillerich & Bradsby Co. Introduces New Bionic® Cycling Glove

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hillerich & Bradsby Co. (H&B) announced the latest iteration in their award-winning Bionic® product line, Bionic Half Finger Cycling Gloves. These half-finger gloves include patented Dream Pad™ technology and are designed with all cyclists in mind - from mountain bikers to road cyclists, commuters to gym bike riders, and more.

As the weather warms up, many are getting back into outdoor activities, including cycling for exercise, recreation, and as a means of transportation. Additionally, continued safety concerns surrounding indoor sports mean more people are looking for ways to enjoy themselves outside. Bionic Cycling Gloves are a first-of-their-kind product that brings professional-grade cycling gear to even casual riders.

"Unlike traditional cycling gloves, our Bionic Cycling Gloves adapt to your hand's anatomy - rather than the bicycle you use," said Bionic National Sales Manager, John Ballback. "Whether you ride a road or mountain bike, take your cruiser to the office, or put the pedal to the metal in the gym, our cycling gloves offer an unmatched secure grip that's solid enough to put you in full control, yet light enough to stay comfortable."

The Dream Pad™ is a proprietary design that can only be found in the Bionic Cycling Gloves. This patented innovation was designed by hand specialists to help offload pressure from the ulnar nerve during cycling activities. Even when taped properly, handlebars are unable to adapt to the intricacies of your hands and to the dozens of grip changes that occur during a ride. Built to improve performance, comfort, and safety - Bionic Cycling Gloves help reduce hand numbness, tingling, and fatigue so that the user can enjoy longer, more comfortable, and relaxed rides.

H&B's award-winning Bionic® gloves have received numerous awards and recognitions including the National Home Gardening Club Seal of Approval, the National Health & Wellness Club Seal of Approval, the Handyman's Club of America Member Tested Seal of Approval, and the PGA Tour Partners Magazine Member Tested Seal of Approval.

Last April, H&B channeled all of their Bionic® glove production into making non-medical face masks when they launched Maskonic™. Bionic® channeled their supply chain to offer non-medical masks to fill a growing public need in a time of crisis. Four-packs of Maskonic™ are available for purchase on bionicgloves.com.

Bionic Cycling Gloves are sold for $44.99 but are currently $15 off with the code "Cycling15" through 4/30/21. Shipping is free. Watch the product video or view product images here. They can be purchased at www.bionicgloves.com.

About Bionic Gloves: Bionic Gloves, a division of Hillerich & Bradsby Co., was created nearly 20 years ago and designs gloves for activities including golf, fitness, cycling, and gardening. The award-winning gloves designed by a leading orthopedic hand-specialist feature patented, performance-enhancing innovations including an anatomical relief pad system, pre-rotated finger design, and motion zones. Visit bionicgloves.com or follow @bionicgloves on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

