Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP: Amazon's Criminal Truck Driver - hired despite multiple felony warrants - arrested after crash that killed 19-year-old student at Texas State University

What was he doing driving a truck for Amazon? Last week, attorneys for the family of Iliana Velez filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amazon seeking answers.

Iliana was a first-year student at Texas State University pursuing a dual major in Architecture and Interior Design. To put herself through school, Iliana worked the overnight shift at Amazon's facility in Kyle, Texas.

According to the lawsuit, on January 3, 2022, while returning to Amazon's facility from her break, Iliana was struck and run off the road by an Amazon box truck driven by Jordan Michael Sannicola. The violent crash caused Iliana's vehicle to rollover and Iliana was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

After crashing into Iliana and running her off the road, Sannicola simply continued driving—failing to stop and render aid as required by law. To make matters worse, it is believed that Sannicola thereafter exited the freeway, turned around, and drove by the scene of the crash a second time without stopping. Sannicola was later identified, arrested, and charged with Accident Involving Death (a second-degree felony).

It is believed that Amazon hired Sannicola through one of its Amazon Relay Partners, however the lawsuit alleges that Amazon failed to conduct an adequate background check on its contract drivers, such as Sannicola, as evidenced by the fact that Sannicola had multiple outstanding felony warrants: (a) one count of Evading Arrest in a Vehicle; and (b) two counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child. Records show that prior to the crash, Sannicola had also entered no contest pleas to criminal charges of (a) Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (second degree felony); and (b) Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor).

"This horrific tragedy could have been avoided," stated Attorney Hilliard. "Had Amazon done its job by properly vetting its drivers, a young woman's life could have been spared. The failure of Amazon to take necessary measures, such as performing a detailed background check on all its drivers, puts us all in harm's way. There's simply no justification for Amazon's lax protocols."

The case is Dimitrula Velez, Individually and on Behalf of the Estate of Iliana Arie Velez, Deceased vs. Amazon.com, Inc., Amazon.com, LLC, Amazon.com Services, LLC, Amazon Logistics, Inc., Take Flight With B Trucking Company, LLC, and Jordan Michael Sannicola; Case Number D-1-GN-22-000664; in the 345th Judicial District of Travis County, Texas.

