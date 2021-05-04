Hillman Capital Chooses SS&C to Service Hillman Value Fund

WINDSOR, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Hillman Capital Management (HCM), a boutique value equity manager with over two decades of performance history, has transitioned its Hillman Value Fund (HCMAX) to SS&C ALPS Series Trust. SS&C ALPS Registered Fund Services will administer the USD176 million total return fund.

"Working with SS&C ALPS's highly knowledgeable and experienced staff ensured a smooth transition for the Hillman Value Fund and positioned the fund for future growth," said CEO/CIO and founder Mark Hillman. "SS&C's oversight of regulatory and compliance requirements gives us more time to focus on what we do best— managing our clients' assets."

"SS&C ALPS's is a great strategic partner to continue building on the strong growth HCM has experienced in the last two years," added Pete Beebe, President of HCM.

"We are proud to partner with HCM in servicing the Hillman Value fund," said Una Troy, Head of SS&C ALPS Fund Services. "The comprehensive operating model of SS&C ALPS Series Trust ensures we can provide speed-to-market and distribution scalability. We look forward to supporting Hillman Capital's growth."

The SS&C ALPS Series Trust platform provides a front-to-back solution for asset managers and fund issuers. The turn-key service model includes compliance, creative Web services, distribution services, fund accounting, fund administration, middle office, legal administration, tax administration, transfer agency, and Series Trust solutions.

About Hillman Capital Management

Hillman Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) was founded by Mark A. Hillman in 1998. The Firm offers portfolio management services to an international client base of foundations, endowments, corporations, pension plans and private investors. The Firm is the Investment Adviser to the Hillman Capital Management Funds, a family of registered mutual funds available to the general public.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

