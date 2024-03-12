Hillmann Consulting, LLC Announces Acquisition of Abraxas Energy Consulting

UNION, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillmann Consulting, LLC, a leading Building Sciences, Due Diligence, and Construction Services company, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Abraxas Energy Consulting, a respected player in the Energy Efficiency, Consulting & Auditing industry. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in Hillmann's growth and expansion strategy.

The acquisition of Abraxas is a testament to Hillmann's commitment to enhancing its position as a market leader and delivering exceptional value to its clients, partners, and shareholders. This acquisition will result in a powerful synergy that leverages the strengths and resources of both companies to drive innovation and provide even better solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients.

Hillmann's CEO, Chris Hillmann, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are excited to welcome Abraxas into the Hillmann family of companies. Their team aligns perfectly with our stated purpose of making a better future for all the communities we touch. This strategic move also aligns with our long-term vision and allows us to diversify our service offerings and expand our client base. We are confident that this acquisition will lead to exciting opportunities for growth and innovation within our firm and lead to a more seamless experience for our clients looking for one provider of multiple Due Diligence, Property Management, and Construction solutions."

Abraxas' President, John Avina, added, "We are pleased to join forces with Hillmann, a company with a proven track record of excellence. Like Hillmann, our reputation is and will continue to be most important to us. The Abraxas team is excited to continue serving our existing clients with an enhanced ability to help more clients, building owners, and stakeholders with their energy efficiency and sustainability needs."

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Expanded Service Portfolio: The merger will result in a broader range of services to meet the diverse needs of our clients. Enhanced Innovation: The combined expertise of both companies will drive innovation, leading to the development of broad and up-to-date solutions. Increased Market Presence: The acquisition will strengthen Hillmann's market position, allowing us to serve a larger and more diverse client base. Savings for our clients: Abraxas has deep knowledge of energy and water performance in buildings. With a global transition to more efficient and sustainable buildings underway, adding Abraxas services will enhance Hillmann's ability to obtain funding for its clients from sources such the Inflation Reduction Act, existing and new tax credits and grants, and state and local incentives. Combined with Hillmann's knowledge of affordable housing and historic building credits and grants we expect to find greater savings for our clients.

The integration process has already begun, with both teams working closely to ensure a smooth transition for clients, employees, and partners. Hillmann remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that both companies are known for.

For more information about Hillmann and this acquisition, please visit www.Hillmann.com.

About Hillmann Consulting, LLC: Hillmann has been a well-recognized leader in the Environmental Health & Safety, Due Diligence & Remediation Management, and Construction Services industries since 1985. By linking our enduring company values with the values and priorities of our clients, we provide a unique approach that combines our expert technical skills with a strong understanding of our clients' business objectives.

About Abraxas Energy Consulting: Abraxas provides expertise in all areas of building energy and water efficiency. Founded in 2001, Abraxas has earned a reputation for providing quality energy audits (ASHRAE Level 1, 2, and 3), retro-commissioning (RCx), measurement and verification (M&V) of savings projects, and other energy consulting services. They also provide industry standard M&V software. Abraxas helps its clients comply with regulations, obtain funding, meet greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, and upgrade their facilities, including providing turnkey retrofit and optimization solutions.

