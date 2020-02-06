Hillmann Consulting, LLC Announces Jacob Hillmann as Newest Partner

UNION, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Hillmann, of the Union, NJ office has been named Partner at Hillmann Consulting, LLC. Following his studies at Penn State University, Jacob relocated to Massachusetts where he officially began his career with Hillmann. Having grown up in this business, he started out as a technician and worked his way up to a regional management role. In 2017, Jacob relocated to New Jersey, taking on the role of National Account Manager.

Hillmann Consulting, LLC's newest Partner

We are excited to add Jacob as a Partner of the firm. He brings a wealth of environmental consulting experience and business development skills, and is a tremendous resource to our clients said Christopher Hillmann, President/CEO of Hillmann Consulting, LLC. Jacob Hillmann joins Christopher Hillmann, Michael Nehlsen, Matthew Kamin, Michele Spinowitz, and Brandon Clements as a Partner in the firm.

About Hillmann Consulting, LLC

Hillmann has been a well-recognized leader in the Environmental Consulting, Risk Management/Loss Control, Construction Services, and Construction Risk Management industries since 1985. Our firm was originally established serving mainly commercial properties located in New York City, which is one of the most complex, highly regulated, aggressive markets in the country. With offices spanning the United States from coast to coast, Hillmann Consulting, LLC is strategically positioned to provide services in any market.

By linking our enduring company values with the values and priorities of our clients, we provide a unique approach which combines our expert technical skills with a strong understanding of our client's business objectives. We offer a comprehensive range of services and continue to expand our service capabilities in an effort to meet the changing needs of our clients. We strive to make a better future for all the communities we touch.

Media Contact: Tina Jaycox | 908.688.7800 | tjaycox@hillmannconsulting.com

