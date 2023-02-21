Hillmann Consulting, LLC Announces New Office Location in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillmann Consulting, LLC, a leading Building Science and Construction Risk Management consulting company, is proud to announce the opening of a new office location in the iconic Wanamaker Building. The new office will serve as a hub for the company's operations in Philadelphia and surrounding communities.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Philadelphia with the opening of this new office location," said CEO, Chris Hillmann. "This move is part of our strategic growth plan to better serve our clients and meet the needs of our employees in the region. We are confident that this new office will help us continue to deliver the exceptional service and solutions that our clients expect from us."

The new office is located at 100 E Penn Square and boasts stunning architecture and a wealth of natural light. The office is conveniently located in the heart of Philadelphia, making it easily accessible.

As part of the company's commitment to supporting the local community, Hillmann Consulting, LLC plans to partner with local organizations and charities to give back to the community and help make a positive impact in Philadelphia. The company currently sponsors a room at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Philadelphia Region's Chestnut Street House at CHOP.

The new office location is now open for business. To learn more about Hillmann, visit https://hillmannconsulting.com/.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://hillmannconsulting.com/careers/

About Hillmann Consulting, LLC

Hillmann has been a well-recognized leader in the Environmental Health & Safety, Due Diligence & Remediation Management, and Construction Services industries since 1985. Our firm was originally established serving mainly commercial properties in New York City, which is one of the most complex, highly regulated, aggressive markets in the country. This early experience afforded us the unique opportunity to design innovative protocols that would later become the foundation on which we built our nationwide recognition. With offices spanning the nation from coast to coast, Hillmann is strategically positioned to provide services in any market. We strive to make a better future for all the communities we touch.

