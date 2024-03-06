Hillmann Consulting, LLC Appoints Several New Partners to the Firm

UNION, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillmann Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of several new partners/principals to the firm. These talented professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients and making a better future for all the communities we touch.

Kevin Smith: Mr. Smith is an Executive Vice President of the firm and the Managing Director of the Construction Risk Management division. He provides strategic direction and vision for the firm while also overseeing the day-to-day operations to ensure efficient and effective performance.

Christopher Baker: Mr. Baker serves as the Hillmann's Chief Operations Officer (COO), responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations, executing the firm's business strategies, implementing policies and procedures, and optimizing workflows.

Kristin Worell: Ms. Worrell manages the firm's nationwide Business Development efforts by serving as the Executive Director of Business Development. In this role, she is responsible for driving growth by identifying and pursuing new business opportunities, partnerships, and strategies.

John Lauretta: Mr. Lauretta is the President of Hillmann Development Advisors (HDA), partnering with property owners, developers, and investors to devise and materialize real estate development strategies.

Craig Downs: Mr. Downs serves as the Vice President of Environmental for Hillmann Development Advisors (HDA), overseeing environmental, remediation, and demolition services as an extension of the Due Diligence process.

Kristen Brink: Ms. Brink is the Director of Integrated Services, focusing on complex commercial real estate projects that involve a multitude of services across the firm's Due Diligence and Construction Risk Management service lines.

Henry Hillmann: Mr. Hillmann serves as the Director of Catastrophe Services, managing a multitude of accounts across the country and in various other countries as well. His extensive technical knowledge plays a pivotal role in minimizing business interruption following a catastrophic loss.

Ryan Terwilliger: Mr. Terwilliger is a Regional Manager, based in California, overseeing complete operations across the firm's Environmental Consulting and Due Diligence service lines in that region.

Bruno Rocha: Mr. Rocha serves as the Director of Building Sciences and Industrial Hygiene services, overseeing the daily operations of our NY/NJ Environmental Consulting team. In this role, he is also responsible for identifying and pursuing new business opportunities and partnerships to drive growth and expansion.

Joe Novakowski: Mr. Novakowski is the Technical Director for the firm's Construction Risk Management division, providing technical oversight and leadership, while also solving technical challenges that may arise during the course of a project.

David Song: Mr. Song is an integral part of Hillmann's Business Development team serving as a Business Development Manager for the NY/NJ region. His extensive background in Building Sciences enables him to readily identify client needs and play an active role in resolving complex issues.

"We are thrilled to elevate these outstanding individuals to our leadership team," said Christopher Hillmann, CEO. "Each of them brings a unique skillset and perspectives that ultimately contribute to the continued success and growth of our firm. Their appointment reflects our ongoing dedication to fostering a diverse and talented workforce, and we look forward to the value they will bring to our clients and the Hillmann Family of Companies."

Hillmann Consulting, LLC has been a well-recognized leader in the Environmental Health & Safety, Due Diligence & Remediation Management, and Construction Services industries since 1985. By linking our enduring company values with the values and priorities of our clients, we provide a unique approach that combines our expert technical skills with a strong understanding of our clients' business objectives.

SOURCE Hillmann Consulting, LLC