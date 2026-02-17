Hillphoenix Champions the Vitality of Frozen Food at AFFI-CON 2026; Set to Launch Sponsored "Power of Frozen" Report

CONYERS, Ga., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillphoenix, part of Dover Food Retail, a pioneer in sustainable refrigeration solutions and a steadfast advocate for the frozen food industry, is proud to announce its featured participation at the upcoming AFFI-CON conference on February 22, 2026.

Building on years of active partnership with the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), Hillphoenix will take the stage for the official launch of the 2026 Power of Frozen report. As the primary sponsor of this year's research, Hillphoenix continues its mission to provide the data and technology necessary to drive the frozen category forward.

Session Highlights: The Future of Frozen

A panel discussion including Hillphoenix will serve as the debut for the 2026 report, offering a deep dive into shifting consumer behaviors and emerging trends within food retail.

Expert Representation: Kelly Sayko will represent Hillphoenix on the panel, sharing high-level insights on how manufacturers and retailers can adapt to the report's findings.

The discussion will focus on how the "Power of Frozen" insights directly impact category growth, shelf-life optimization, merchandising and the critical role of frozen food display cases. Innovation in Retail: The session underscores Hillphoenix's commitment to manufacturing high-performance frozen food display cases that translate data-driven insights into real-world retail success.

"Our sponsorship of the 2026 Power of Frozen report is a testament to our belief in this category's resilience and potential," said Kelly Sayko of Hillphoenix. "We aren't just building cases; we are building the infrastructure that allows the frozen food industry to thrive by having actionable data that can be used to drive retail sales."

About Hillphoenix

Hillphoenix branded products and services deliver advanced design and manufacturing of commercial refrigerated display cases and specialty products along with commercial and industrial refrigeration systems and integrated power distribution systems. Training and aftermarket services are available through the Hillphoenix Learning Center and The AMS Group. For more information, visit hillphoenix.com, or call 770-285-3264.

About Dover Food Retail

Dover Food Retail is the partner to customers seeking to create unique food experiences. Operating through our industry-leading brands, Anthony, Hillphoenix, Advansor, and The AMS Group, and headquartered in Conyers, Georgia, we can provide insight and a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions that enable our customers to sell more food profitably. Our ability to evolve with the ever-changing market demands is driven by our passion for understanding our customers' business and providing them with the best quality products and services they need to succeed today and in the future. Our focused, forward-thinking approach, combined with the strength of our brands, sets the stage for streamlined product development, a broader product portfolio, and cutting-edge technology, redefining what is possible for customers in the food retail value chain. The Dover Food Retail group of companies are subsidiaries of Dover Corporation.

