Hillrom Declares Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Hillrom

Jul 16, 2019, 09:21 ET

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC), which recently rebranded as Hillrom, announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2019 fourth quarter dividend of $0.21 per share payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 20, 2019. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.84 per share.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION


Investor Relations

Contact:          Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President,
Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone:             312-819-9387

Email:              marykay.ladone@hillrom.com

Contact:          Lorna Williams, Executive Director,
Investor Relations and Strategy 

Phone:             312-233-7799

Email:              lorna.williams@hillrom.com


Media

Contact:    Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate
Communications

Phone:       312-819-7268                                                         

Email:  howard.karesh@hillrom.com

SOURCE Hillrom

Also from this source

Hillrom To Host Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Hillrom Declares Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Dividend

News provided by

Hillrom

Jul 16, 2019, 09:21 ET