Hillrom Declares Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Dividend

Hillrom

May 04, 2021, 06:59 ET

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.24 per share payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

