Hillrom Launches Digital Physical Assessment Innovations to Advance Connected Care™

CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced major technological advances to its market-leading physical assessment tools with the launch of the new Welch Allyn® PanOptic™ Plus Ophthalmoscope and the Welch Allyn® MacroView® Plus Otoscope. The new devices represent advancements that build on more than 100 years of the company's innovation in physical assessment tools and a new standard of care in exam rooms.

The new Welch Allyn MacroView Otoscope features a new, one-of-a-kind, LumiView clear ear speculum, with four times the brightness through an adult speculum when compared to a standard ear speculum. The MacroView Plus otoscope enables clinicians to move quickly from an optical exam to digital image capture. When used along with Hillrom’s free iExaminer™ Pro App, clinicians can securely save and share ear images for tracking, trending and easy consultations with specialists.

"The extraordinary innovations built into the new PanOptic and MacroView Plus technologies are complete game-changers in our drive to help improve patient outcomes through routine physical exams," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "Together, these devices are highly advanced tools designed to help clinicians make earlier and more accurate diagnoses of ear and eye conditions that may provide more options for effective treatment."

Examining the structure of the eyes and ears is a critical part of assessing patient health. The first-to-market innovations1 in Hillrom's new otoscope and ophthalmoscope enable brighter, larger views: a 20-times larger viewing area compared to the current Welch Allyn coaxial ophthalmoscope, and a three-times larger viewing area compared to the traditional otoscope.

The PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope features Quick Eye™ Alignment technology to help better direct a patient's gaze. The innovative disc-alignment lights help the clinician direct and guide the patient's gaze, to help enable easier exams. See the full range of product capabilities on hillrom.com.



These devices are available in the U.S. beginning today and are scheduled for availability later this year in Canada, the European Union, the U.K., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil.



About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

1 Patents pending

