Hillrom Raises Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a 5 percent increase in the company's quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.21 per share to $0.22 per share. The fiscal second quarter 2020 quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 23, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.88 per share.

"We are pleased to raise our quarterly dividend rate as a demonstration of our strong financial position and free cash flow," said John Groetelaars, Hillrom president and CEO. "We are committed to returning value to our shareholders through our dividend while preserving financial flexibility for M&A and organic investments that further transform our portfolio and support our vision of Advancing Connected Care™."

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

