Hillrom To Host Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), will host its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Friday, January 24, 2020, beginning at 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call Audio Only Dial-in Information: To participate in the conference call, dial (844) 654-5620 (domestic) or (647) 253-8654 (international). Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 8887806.

Webcast: A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the company's website at www.hillrom.com. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the Hillrom website prior to the webcast.

A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay through February 7, 2020. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international). For the replay, callers will need to use confirmation code 8887806. If you are unable to listen to the live webcast or the telephone replay, the webcast will be archived at www.hillrom.com.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

President, Corporate Development,

Strategy and Investor Relations Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

Investor Relations and Strategy Phone: 312-819-9387 Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: marykay.ladone@hillrom.com Email: lorna.williams@hillrom.com

Media

Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications Phone: 312-819-7268 Email: howard.karesh@hillrom.com

SOURCE Hillrom