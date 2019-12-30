Hillrom to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in San Francisco. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through April 14, 2020.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION









Investor Relations

Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

President, Corporate Development,

Strategy and Investor Relations Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

Investor Relations and Strategy Phone: 312-819-9387 Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: marykay.ladone@hillrom.com Email: lorna.williams@hillrom.com





Media



Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President,

Corporate Communications

Phone: 312-819-7268

Email: howard.karesh@hillrom.com



SOURCE Hillrom

Related Links

http://www.hillrom.com

