Hillrom to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC), will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Barbara Bodem, Hillrom's chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event through June 10, 2020.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION













Investor Relations





Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive

President, Corporate

Director, Investor Relations and

Development, Strategy and

Strategy

Investor Relations



Phone: 312-819-9387
Phone: 312-233-7799
Email: marykay.ladone@hillrom.com
Email: lorna.williams@hillrom.com







Media





Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications



Phone: 312-819-7268



Email: howard.karesh@hillrom.com





SOURCE Hillrom

