HILL'S PET NUTRITION AND SHELTER PARTNERS HELP PET PARENTS PREPARE FOR EMERGENCIES

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While 82% of dog and cat owners said it's important to have a disaster preparedness plan for their pet, only a third actually have one, according to a new survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Hill's Pet Nutrition, a division of Colgate-Palmolive and global leader in science-led nutrition.

Throughout National Preparedness Month, Hill's Pet Nutrition is teaming up with Hill's Food, Shelter & Love partners in areas prone to natural disasters, including the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Houston SPCA, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Kentucky Humane Society, Louisiana SPCA, Marin Humane, NOCO Humane and Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. This collaboration helps ensure pet owners are properly prepared before disaster strikes, with the goal of keeping pets safe and reducing the strain on shelters.

"In recent years, communities across the country have witnessed the heartbreaking effects of natural disasters, drawing our attention to the need for families to create emergency preparedness plans, including a plan for their pets," said Dr. Rebecca Tremble, Veterinarian and US Strategic Partnership Lead at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "National Preparedness Month serves as an important reminder that planning ahead can make a world of difference during an emergency. We are honored to work alongside our shelter partners, who heroically respond to animals in need, to raise awareness and provide resources for pet parents. Education is a key tool to keep people and pets together and out of shelters, which are still grappling with over-capacity concerns."

New Data Underscores the Need to Plan Ahead

According to the survey, nearly half of respondents cited the top stressor pet owners struggle with when preparing a disaster plan for their pets is knowing what to do if they get separated from their pet during a natural disaster. Despite this, less than half of respondents have microchipped their pets.

"A critical way to ensure your pets' safety is to confirm they have a microchip and collar ID with up-to-date contact information," said Dr. Roberta Westbrook, Chief Animal Welfare and Medical Officer at Houston SPCA, a leading agency in emergency response for more than 40 years. "Your veterinarian can help you with microchipping or you can check with your local animal shelter to see if they offer these services. Your veterinarian or local shelter can also provide resources to help your family create an actionable plan in case of emergency."

Helping Pet Parents Make a Plan

To help families, including their pets, act quickly during a crisis, Hill's Pet Nutrition and its shelter partners recommend they create a pet emergency kit.

The kit should include:

Basic first aid supplies

3-day supply of water and pet food in a waterproof container

Food and water bowl

Safety harness and leash

Waste cleanup supplies

Any pet medication and medical records

Contact list for veterinarians and local pet care organizations

List of your pet's feeding routine and any behavior issues

Comfort items like a blanket or toy

To help pet parents prepare for emergencies, Hill's Pet Nutrition recently released a handout that includes advice on what to pack in a pet emergency kit and other safety tips, which can be found at HillsPet.Com/PrepareYourPet.

Hill's Disaster Relief Network

In addition to providing emergency preparedness resources, Hill's Pet Nutrition also supports communities and pets during times of need through Hill's Disaster Relief Network. The Network, established in 2013 as an extension of Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, works with animal shelters to coordinate emergency deliveries of pet food to animal shelters, veterinary clinics, state government entities and national nonprofits caring for pets impacted by crises.

Over the last 11 years, Hill's Disaster Relief Network has:

Responded to more than 180 emergencies

Donated more than 3.9 million pounds of food to organizations responding to emergencies

Supported more than 900 shelters, veterinary clinics and other nonprofits caring for pets

Provided more than 1.5 million pounds of food to community food pantries, offering free nutrition to pet parents affected by disasters and pet food insecurity

"Hill's Disaster Relief Network is an important partner to shelters like Houston SPCA, ensuring that we have high-quality nutrition to provide to animals in need in the aftermath of disasters," said Dr. Westbrook. "With Hill's support, we have been able to care for pets during COVID-19, and in emergencies like Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Harvey. During Hurricane Harvey, we took in more than 2,300 dogs and cats and distributed over 120 tons of pet food, crates, bedding and other supplies."

Pet parents can find emergency preparedness resources at HillsPet.com/PrepareYourPet. Additional information on creating a pet preparedness plan can be found at HillsPet.Com/PetDisasterPlan.

