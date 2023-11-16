Hill's Pet Nutrition and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement Announce Winners of the 2023 Wagsies Animal Welfare Video Awards

Annual awards honor outstanding animal welfare organizations; Hill's celebrates 14 million shelter pet adoption milestone

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement today announced the winners of the 2023 Wagsies Animal Welfare Video Awards presented at The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement's (The Association) annual conference in Portland, Ore.

Hill's Pet Nutrition and The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement presented the People's Choice Award and Professional Choice Award to the The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago.
The annual Wagsies Animal Welfare Video Awards is a platform developed by The Association and Hill's Pet Nutrition to honor the most creative and outstanding storytelling campaigns created by animal welfare organizations this year to engage and educate their local communities. The 2023 winners include:

"The annual Wagsies Animal Welfare Video Awards tradition celebrates the creativity used to showcase the life-changing work that animal shelters are doing through emotionally engaging videos," said Jim Tedford, President and CEO of The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement. "We extend our gratitude to the record number of organizations who participated this year for sharing videos that promote empathy and drive change."

In tandem, Hill's Pet Nutrition celebrated a new milestone: supporting more than 14 million pet adoptions from shelters through the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program.

"Hill's is proud to share this landmark milestone with our Hill's Food, Shelter & Love shelter partners who work tirelessly to support deserving shelter pets and advance animal welfare efforts," said Caroline Chulick, Senior Vice President of US Marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are proud to provide nutritional support to these shelter pets 365 days a year because when pets are healthy and happy, they are more adoptable."

Since its inception in 2002, the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program has provided more than $300 million dollars worth of science-led nutrition to more than 1,000 animal shelters across the U.S. and has helped support more than 14 million pet adoptions from shelters.

For more information about the Wagsies winners and their video stories, visit https://www.hillspet.com/wagsies-awards

About Hill's Pet Nutrition 
Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement
Established in 1970, The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement serves as the only international membership and professional development organization exclusively dedicated to animal welfare and animal care & control leaders. The mission of The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement is to champion, advance, and unify the animal welfare profession. For more information, visit www.theaawa.org.

CONTACT: Kelsey Rockey, kesley_rockey@hillspet.com

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition

