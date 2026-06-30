HILL'S PET NUTRITION ROLLS OUT SCIENCE DIET SINGLE PROTEIN REFRIGERATED DOG FOOD

New format delivers science-backed, triple benefits, available at pet specialty retailers beginning July 2026

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition and US veterinarians' No. 1 recommended brand, today announced the debut of Hill's Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls in the refrigerated section. The launch signifies Hill's entry into the fresh dog food category.

Hill’s Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Roll

The fresh pet food category has grown rapidly in recent years, and appeals to pet parents who may desire a different meal time experience for their dogs. Hill's Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls were developed to meet that desire, bringing more than 75 years of scientific rigor, research, nutritional expertise and veterinary trust to the fresh category.

"Fresh feeding has become a popular choice among select pet parents. At Hill's we wanted to offer those pet parents a choice backed by more than 75 years of scientific expertise," said Rauf Gurbuz, U.S. President and General Manager at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Meal time is one of the most meaningful moments between pets and pet parents. We're continuing our mission to enrich that human-animal bond with new science-backed nutrition that supports digestion, healthy skin and coat and overall health, now in the fridge."

Hill's Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls are single animal protein recipes with triple benefits of high digestibility for a balanced gut, omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E for healthy skin and a radiant coat, and a science-backed formula for overall health. Each recipe is gently steam-cooked and complete and balanced for healthy adult dogs. The rolls are currently available in three recipes: Chicken and Brown Rice, Beef and Carrot, and Lamb and Pumpkin.

Hill's employs nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Whether kibble, canned or gently steam-cooked, every Hill's product is backed by science, industry-leading safety and quality standards and rigorous internal testing protocols. Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls can be fed as the sole source of nutrition or used as a mix-in or topper. Sliced or diced, the rolls are easy to prepare and serve in any way that works best for the dog and the pet parent.

"The investment that Hill's has made in refrigerated nutrition reflects not only our commitment to pet parents, but veterinarians, too," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Veterinarians want to feel confident when recommending fresh food and our Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls give them a science-backed option they can trust."

Hill's Science Diet Single Protein Dog Food Rolls will be available at pet specialty retailers beginning in July 2026, with no subscription required. For more information, visit hillspet.com/fresh.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

Media Contact: Elizabeth Kubik, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition