Shelter Pets Get an Encore as Josh Hutcherson Returns with Hill's Pet Nutrition for NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and longtime shelter-pet advocate Josh Hutcherson is once again teaming up with Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition and steadfast supporter of animal welfare, for NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters this August. This year marks Hill's ninth consecutive year supporting Clear The Shelters and its debut as the campaign's first-ever presenting sponsor.

Josh Hutcherson with his rescue dogs Manchi and Driver.

While shelters nationwide saw signs of progress in 2025, including fewer animal intakes, improved adoption rates and shorter lengths of stay, the shelter crisis is far from over. According to Shelter Animals Count, 147,000 animals were still added to the overall U.S. shelter population by year-end, leaving many shelters and rescues at or above capacity. Large dogs continue to drive much of that strain, spending 70% more time in shelters than small dogs and facing greater barriers to adoption, according to Hill's 2026 State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report.

As a pet parent of two large rescue dogs, Driver and Manchi, Hutcherson knows firsthand what makes big dogs, and all shelter pets alike, so special.

"Helping shelter pets is a cause that's close to my heart," said Hutcherson. "My dogs have given me more love than I could have imagined, and I know there are so many incredible animals in shelters waiting for the chance to form that same special bond. After seeing the impact of last year's campaign, I couldn't wait to come back. I admire Hill's commitment to supporting shelters through high-quality nutrition for over two decades, and it's a brand I trust to feed my own dogs. I'm proud to be back for an encore with Hill's to help more shelter pets find deserving homes."

Building on the momentum of last year's record-breaking Clear The Shelters campaign — which adopted out over 160,000 pets and raised more than $628,000 for participating animal shelters across the country — Hutcherson is back to inspire even more adoptions.

Hill's Heart for Shelters

Supporting shelter pets is central to Hill's mission. For 24 years, Hill's has focused on encouraging pet adoption through the Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, which provides consistent, high-quality nutrition to shelter pets in need. To date, the program has helped more than 16 million cats and dogs find new homes and provided more than $300 million in pet nutrition to feed pets across partner shelters and rescues.

To help new pet parents get started, Hill's will provide adoption kits at select shelters throughout August. Kits include Hill's Science Diet starter bags, coupons and other supplies.

"After the incredible success of last year's campaign, we couldn't be more thrilled to have Josh Hutcherson reprise his role as Hill's partner for Clear The Shelters," said Carrick Massey, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "His platform and passion for helping animals in need will play an important role in inspiring communities to take action. Shelters and rescue organizations do extraordinary work every day, yet many continue to face capacity and resource challenges. We're proud to be part of this collective effort to help remove barriers to adoption and give more people the confidence to welcome a pet into their family."

How To Get Involved

The nationwide adoption and donation campaign runs Aug. 1–31, with an extended fundraising effort continuing through Sept. 15.

Adopt: If you're ready to open your heart to a loyal and loving companion, visit ClearTheShelters.com to find a participating shelter near you.

If you're ready to open your heart to a loyal and loving companion, visit ClearTheShelters.com to find a participating shelter near you. Volunteer: Shelters are in desperate need of volunteers. If you aren't in a position to adopt, offer up your time and an extra set of hands instead.

Shelters are in desperate need of volunteers. If you aren't in a position to adopt, offer up your time and an extra set of hands instead. Donate: Consider donating at ClearTheSheltersFund.org where 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues in need.

Consider donating at ClearTheSheltersFund.org where 100% of donations go directly to shelters and rescues in need. Foster: Open your home to a pet in need by providing temporary housing to help reduce overcrowding and help a pet prepare for adoption.

Join Hill's Pet Nutrition, Josh Hutcherson and NBCUniversal Local this August as they work to make 2026 a record-breaking year for pet adoptions and fundraising, helping more shelter pets find loving homes.

Learn more by visiting HillsClearTheShelters.com.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

About Clear The Shelters

NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters™ is an annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign held each August. As part of the initiative, NBC- and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations partner with animal shelters and rescues in communities across the U.S. to promote pet adoption and raise funds for participating shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has led to more than 1.3 million pet adoptions and raised more than $5.6 million. Longtime campaign supporters include Hill's Pet Nutrition, a national sponsor for nine consecutive years and presenting sponsor in 2026, Greater Good Charities and WeRescue. Clear The Shelters was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event hosted by NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX. For more information, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

About NBCUniversal Local

NBCUniversal Local, part of NBCUniversal News Group, is comprised of more than 50 media properties, including local TV stations and regional sports networks that deliver English- and Spanish-speaking audiences in 30 U.S. markets and Puerto Rico comprehensive news, weather, consumer and investigative reporting, lifestyle and entertainment content and live sports coverage across TV, streaming and digital platforms. NBCUniversal Local consists of three media groups – NBC Owned Television Stations, NBC Sports Regional Networks and Telemundo Station Group – plus multicast networks COZI TV, NBC True CRMZ, and TeleXitos, and 18 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels – including 11 NBC local news, five Telemundo regional news channels, Telemundo Puerto Rico and NBC LX Home. NBCUniversal Local also features NBC Spot On, an advanced CTV and OTT advertising platform; LXTV Productions; marketing and promotions company Skycastle; out-of-home business NBC Everywhere; and The Arthouse, a graphic design group.

Media Contact: Lanie Shores, [email protected]

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition