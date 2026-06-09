HILL'S PET NUTRITION LAUNCHES PREMIERE NUTRITION SUPPORTING KIDNEY FUNCTION PLUS GI AND SKIN SENSITIVITIES

Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + Derm Complete for dogs and k/d + z/d Hydrolyzed for cats are now available via veterinarian recommendation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), a global leader in science-led nutrition and US veterinarians' No. 1 recommended brand, today announced two new innovations: Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + Derm Complete and Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + z/d Hydrolyzed, formulated with nutrition clinically shown to help add years* and enhance quality of life.

Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + z/d Hydrolyzed Chicken is now available via veterinarian recommendation, and features ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense. Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + Derm Complete is now available via veterinarian recommendation, and features ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense.

The new Prescription Diet k/d + sensitivities offerings are designed for pets with kidney issues alongside skin or gastrointestinal sensitivities. Pet parents and veterinarians can feel confident in choosing nutrition that supports multiple health needs without compromise. The innovations are now available via veterinarian recommendation, and feature ActivBiome+ Kidney Defense, a blend of prebiotic fiber shown to activate a pet's gut microbiome to reduce harmful waste products.

"Veterinary health care teams often see patients whose health needs don't fit neatly into one category," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, US Chief Veterinary Officer at Hill's. "Historically, veterinarians have had limited nutritional options to support both kidney health and sensitivities. With Prescription Diet k/d + sensitivities, Hill's continues to expand the veterinary toolbox, filling a critical need for veterinarians and pet parents alike."

Both canine and feline innovations, available in dry and wet formulations, feature nutrition with reduced phosphorus and sodium, enriched with omega-3 fatty acids, and optimized levels of essential amino acids and high-quality protein to help keep them strong. Hill's is proud to provide the only wet option offering both kidney and sensitivity support among leading therapeutic brands in North America.

Key Benefits of Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + Derm Complete for dogs

Helps protect vital kidney function

Helps build muscle mass and maintain energy & strength

Nutrition for visible skin improvement in 21 days in dogs with food sensitivities

Features a single, novel animal protein to help avoid adverse reactions to food

Helps promote healthy digestion

Key Benefits of Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + z/d Hydrolyzed for cats

Helps protect vital kidney function

Helps build muscle mass and maintain energy & strength

Made with highly hydrolyzed proteins that are broken down to avoid detection by the immune system

Helps reduce digestive issues caused by food sensitivities

Helps reduce scratching or itching issues caused by adverse food reactions

"At Hill's, we understand that finding a food that supports a pet's sensitivities can be challenging," said Carrick Massey, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Hill's US. "When that same pet receives a veterinarian's diagnosis of kidney issues, pet parents may feel like they need to start over. That's why we created the Prescription Diet k/d + sensitivities nutrition — so veterinarians and pet parents can confidently make the switch knowing the science-led nutrition was created with them in mind."

Consult with a veterinarian to learn if a Hill's Prescription Diet k/d + sensitivities food is right for your dog or cat.

*1.5 years on average in dogs and 2 years on average in cats after diagnosis with leading causes of chronic kidney issues without any concurrent health issues.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with nearly 200 veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition