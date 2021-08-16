Hillsboro Aero Academy Announces New Helicopter Training Financing Option through Meritize*

HILLSBORO, Ore., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsboro Aero Academy (HAA), a helicopter and airplane pilot career flight training school, announced that it has expanded its partnership with Meritize, a developer of funding solutions for skills-based education and workforce development, to include a loan program for helicopter students. Meritize's program had previously been available only to HAA's airplane students.

With a Meritize Loan, students can get credit for their merit and potentially improve their loan options by sharing academic history or military experience. If approved, full deferment during school may be available for certain products.

The financing option comes at a crucial time for aspiring helicopter pilots in the US. As the industry bounces back from Covid-19 and resumes steady growth, the long-term shortage in helicopter pilots has produced an urgent need for new helicopter training program graduates. Helicopter students seeking to fulfill that need have historically lacked viable financing options; the Meritize-HAA partnership offers fresh potential for students to fulfill their dreams of a career in helicopters.

"The Meritize program has been extremely valuable to us in our mission to provide aspiring pilots with financially accessible training," said Natalia Cimpean, CEO of Hillsboro Aero Academy. "We are delighted to expand this option to our helicopter school so that more students have the potential to achieve their dream of flight."

Prospective students can learn more by contacting HAA at [email protected]; they can also check loan options without impacting their credit score at https://apply.meritize.com.

About Hillsboro Aero Academy

Since 1980, the mission of Hillsboro Aero Academy has been to deliver the finest airplane and helicopter training in the sky. Aviators from 75+ countries have chosen us to fulfill their dream of a career in flight. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, a 40-year reputation, the industry's top safety certification, and one of the world's most diverse flight environments at its Oregon-based campuses.

About Meritize

Meritize is a leading provider of financing solutions for skills-based education and workforce development. The company's proprietary merit-based lending program goes beyond traditional underwriting and uses an individual's academic or military achievements to enhance credit evaluation and potentially expand funding opportunities. Meritize works directly with employers on customized talent development solutions to help meet the demand for qualified workers. Frisco, Texas-based Meritize is privately held.

*HAA does not endorse a particular lender nor is it affiliated with Meritize Financial, Inc. or the Meritize Platform.

