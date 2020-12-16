Hillsboro Aero Academy Earns Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) Approval for Commercial Flight Training

HILLSBORO, Ore., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsboro Aero Academy, a U.S.-based leading provider of helicopter and airplane pilot career training, announced today that it had received approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to conduct professional airplane pilot training in accordance with CAAV regulations. The approval opens up new opportunities for HAA to welcome Vietnamese students to its Oregon-based flight academy campuses through partnerships with Vietnamese commercial airline carriers.

The CAAV certification adds to Hillsboro Aero Academy's significant market presence in the APAC region. The company already holds CAAC (Civil Aviation Authority of China) certification and conducts commercial pilot training on behalf of Air China, China Eastern, Shandong Airlines, and Sichuan Airlines. The company also conducts pilot training for Korean Air and attracts many students from Japan.

HAA's program appeals to international airlines and individual students because of its long reputation and positive word-of-mouth, its favorable cost, and its F-1 visa program, which allows students to earn flight hours in the U.S. for up to 23 months under the F-1 visa's Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) rules.

The approval comes after an extensive vetting process to ensure that the Hillsboro Aero Academy program meets CAAV's standards for safety, training curriculum, and equipment. The company is underway on partnership approvals with two Vietnamese airlines, with more expected in the months ahead.

"We are delighted to have received CAAV approval, as it reinforces our status as the flight school of choice for international students from the APAC region," said Natalia Cimpean, CEO of Hillsboro Aero Academy. "We look forward to earning the trust of Vietnamese airlines in training their cadets for years to come."

Hillsboro Aero Academy will welcome its first group of Vietnamese cadets in Q1 2021.

About Hillsboro Aero Academy

Since 1980, the mission of Hillsboro Aero Academy has been to deliver the finest airplane and helicopter training in the sky. Thousands of professional aviators from 75+ countries have chosen us to fulfill their dream of a career in flight. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, an industry-leading reputation, the industry's top safety certification, and one of the world's most diverse flight environments.

