Hillsboro Aero Academy Launches Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) Completion Program to Meet Growing Demand

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsboro Aero Academy, a U.S.-based leading provider of helicopter and airplane pilot career training, announced today that it has launched a standalone CFI Completion program, allowing pilots bearing a Commercial Pilot License (CPL) to enroll for completion of their Certified Flight Instructor (CFI), Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) and Multi-Engine Instructor (MEI) ratings.

HAA launched the new program largely in response to growing demand from international flight students with commercial pilot ratings from flight schools that do not offer additional training for CFI ratings. These students are left without viable options for building sufficient flight hours to fly commercially upon return to their home countries.

The new initiative allows students to enter Hillsboro Aero Academy's existing Professional Pilot Program at the CFI stage. Under the school's F-1 visa status, these students can complete their CFI ratings over approximately 6-9 months, then qualify for employment as Certified Flight Instructors in the U.S. for up to 23 months under Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT) rules.

"CFI ratings are absolutely essential for any aspiring commercial pilot to build the flight hours that airlines across the globe require of new applicants," said Natalia Cimpean, CEO of Hillsboro Aero Academy. "This new program fills an urgent need among students from other schools who have been unable to progress in their dream of becoming a pilot beyond their commercial pilot rating."

Hillsboro Aero Academy's first cohort of new students in the CFI Completion program will begin training in March 2021. For more information, contact [email protected].

About Hillsboro Aero Academy

Since 1980, the mission of Hillsboro Aero Academy has been to deliver the finest airplane and helicopter training in the sky. Thousands of professional aviators from 75+ countries have chosen us to fulfill their dream of a career in flight. HAA delivers an extended visa option for international students, an industry-leading reputation, the industry's top safety certification, and one of the world's most diverse flight environments through its three Oregon-based campuses.

