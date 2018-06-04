Hillsdale College Alumnae Receives Fulbright Award

"It is gratifying to see Kirsten earn the recognition of the Fulbright committee for her efforts. She was an outstanding student during her time at Hillsdale College," said Joe Garnjobst, chairman and professor of classics. "The work both she will be doing in Germany is the natural extension of the work that she has done both at Hillsdale and at Notre Dame on the intersection of philosophy and theology in Platonic philosophy and Gregory of Nyssa."

Anderson graduated from Hillsdale College in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in Greek after studying ancient and classical Greek language and literature. She is currently a doctoral student at the University of Notre Dame, where she studies philosophy and theology. Through her Fulbright award, Anderson will conduct research at the University of Bonn in preparation for her doctoral dissertation on ancient Greek philosopher Gregory of Nyssa.

Anderson joins the ranks of more than 1,900 American scholars participating in the Fulbright program during the 2018-2019 academic year. Funded through the U.S. Department of State, the program operates in more than 160 countries around the world, offering students with outstanding records of academic achievement, service and leadership in their fields the opportunity to study, teach and engage with the global community. For more information on the Fulbright program, visit eca.state.gov/Fulbright.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillsdale-college-alumnae-receives-fulbright-award-300659230.html

SOURCE Hillsdale College

Related Links

http://www.hillsdale.edu

