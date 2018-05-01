Hillsdale College Alumnae Receives National Association Of Scholars Award

"We are proud to see Eleanor continuing the outstanding academic work we witnessed during her time on Hillsdale's campus," said Hillsdale College provost David Whalen. "It's exciting to see a former student leading important academic discovery, and we wish her the best as she pursues her research."

Schneider's research is a continuation of her doctoral dissertation work on institutions of Catholic humanist education in England and the impact of the Protestant Reformation on those schools. With the scholarship's funding, Schneider will conduct archival research at England's Durham Cathedral, Sedbergh School and Christ Hospital of Horsham to gain insights from their various fates in the face of the upheaval of the Reformation.

The Fraser Barron Memorial Scholarship in Renaissance and Western History supports scholars of the Renaissance era and its developmental effects on Western civilization. Schneider is the second member of the Hillsdale College community to receive this award. Dean of the faculty and Temple family chair of English literature Stephen Smith was previously awarded the Fraser Barron Scholarship for his literary criticism of Shakespeare.

Schneider is currently a fellow at the Liberty Fund, Inc., an Indianapolis-based nonprofit that explores issues related to individual liberty and ancient intellectual heritage. She previously was a history teacher at Atlanta Classical Academy from 2015 to 2017, and from 2013 to 2015 was an assistant professor of history at Concordia University Irvine. She earned her bachelor's degree in history and classics from Hillsdale College, a master's in history from the University of Kansas and a doctorate in philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.

