Hillsdale College Announces 2018 Lifelong Learning Seminar Series

"Our Lifelong Learning Seminars are a great chance for friends of the College to engage with the ideas and instruction that make a Hillsdale education so formative," said Peggy Youngs, director of Lifelong Learning Seminars. "We look forward to welcoming guests to learn and to study with us again this year."

The seminars take place in three locations: Hillsdale's campus; the Allan P. Kirby, Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship in Washington, D.C.; and the Rockwell Lake Lodge in Luther, Michigan. Tuition for each seminar varies by location and includes all lectures, lodging, meals and excursions during the event.

2018 Lifelong Learning Seminar schedule:

June 3 to 9 – "The Civil War" – Hillsdale campus

– "The Civil War" – campus June 17 to 23 – "Constitutional Issues and Controversies" – Hillsdale campus (waitlist only)

– "Constitutional Issues and Controversies" – campus (waitlist only) June 17 to 23 – "The Modern Relevance of the Ancient World" – Hillsdale campus (waitlist only)

– "The Modern Relevance of the Ancient World" – campus (waitlist only) July 8 to 14 – "Economic Theories and Controversies" – Hillsdale campus

– "Economic Theories and Controversies" – campus July 8 to 14 – "The Great Conversation in Western Literature" – Hillsdale campus

– "The Great Conversation in Western Literature" – campus July 22 to 28 – "Islam and the West" – Hillsdale campus

– "Islam and the West" – campus July 29 to August 1 – "The Constitution and American History Since World War II" – Hillsdale campus (Family Seminar)

– "The Constitution and American History Since World War II" – campus (Family Seminar) August 6 to 9 or August 10 to 13 – "Historical Issues and Controversies" – Rockwell Lake Lodge in Luther, Michigan (waitlist only)

or – "Historical Issues and Controversies" – Rockwell Lake Lodge in (waitlist only) October 31 to November 3 – "The Constitutional Convention" – Kirby Center in Washington, D.C.

For more information or to register for a Lifelong Learning Seminar, click here or contact Peggy Youngs at lls@hillsdale.edu or (888) 886-1174.

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

