Hillsdale College Hosts 2018 Pulliam Fellow Heather Mac Donald

"We were pleased to have Heather Mac Donald visit Hillsdale College this semester and offer her expertise to our students," said John J. Miller, director of Hillsdale's Herbert H. Dow II Program in American Journalism. "She is one of America's great investigative journalists and her experience is an asset to our students as they learn the craft."

As a Pulliam Fellow, Mac Donald joins a list of notable journalists who have lent their skills to Hillsdale College, including Kimberley Strassel and P.J. O'Rourke, among many others. Pulliam Fellows enjoy a two-week residency on Hillsdale's campus and teach a one-credit course in the journalism department. Fellows also consult with students who work on Hillsdale's student newspaper, The Collegian.

Mac Donald is the Thomas W. Smith Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal, and her writing has been published in many national outlets, including Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The New Criterion, The Los Angeles Times and The New Republic. She has authored many books on culture, race and law. Her latest work is The War on Cops. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Yale University, a master's from Cambridge University and a law degree from Stanford University.

For more information about Hillsdale's Eugene C. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Fellowship in Journalism, click here.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillsdale-college-hosts-2018-pulliam-fellow-heather-mac-donald-300640439.html

SOURCE Hillsdale College

Related Links

http://www.hillsdale.edu

