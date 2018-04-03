Hillsdale College Hosts 20th Annual Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet

"Our student-athletes past and present exhibit immense effort, discipline and integrity, and it's an honor to recognize their outstanding achievements," said Don Brubacher, athletic director for Hillsdale College. "We're proud of the excellence Amanda, Andre and Ashlee have achieved both in the Chargers uniform and after leaving Hillsdale's campus."

The awards banquet, hosted at Hillsdale's Searle Center, will feature a cocktail hour followed by a formal dinner and induction ceremony. Jeff Lantis, director of external relations for athletics, will give opening remarks. Don Brubacher and professor of history Tom Conner will present the Hall of Fame honorees.

The alumni to be inducted into the Hillsdale College Athletic Hall of Fame include:

Ashlee Crowder, Class of 2013

Crowder was a member of the Hillsdale College volleyball team. She holds the record for all-time kills at 1,703, was three times named an All-American athlete, twice named GLIAC Player of the Year and was the 2010 Midwest Region Player of the Year. She helped lead the Chargers to GLIAC championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011 when the team won the school's first NCAA Division II regional championship and advanced to the NCAA Division II Final Four. Crowder is an assistant coach with the University of Indianapolis women's volleyball team.

Andre Holmes, Class of 2011

Holmes was a member of the Hillsdale College football team and holds the records in career and single season receptions and receiving yards. He helped lead the 2009 and 2010 Chargers teams to NCAA regional playoff appearances and holds the school's single game record for receptions with 16 catches in the 2010 NCAA regional playoffs. After graduating from Hillsdale, Holmes went on to play for the Oakland Raiders, leading the team during the 2014 season in receiving yards; the Dallas Cowboys; and the Buffalo Bills, where he just completed his sixth NFL season.

Amanda Putt Eccleston, Class of 2012

Eccleston was a member of the Hillsdale College track and cross-country teams. She won three national NCAA Division II titles, securing first place in both the mile and 800-meter at the 2012 NCAA Division II Indoor Track Championships and taking first in the 1500-meter at the 2012 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track Championships. She was also named the 2012 NCAA Division II Women's Track Athlete of the Year. Since graduating from Hillsdale, she has gone on to a professional running career and is training to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games after missing qualification for the U.S. team in 2016 by 0.03 seconds in the 1500-meter run.

1969 Football Team

The 1969 Chargers football team was coached by Frank "Muddy" Waters and completed the season with an 8-1 record. The team averaged 33.1 points per game, which led the nation in scoring. In its final three games of the regular season, the team outscored opponents by a total of 145-8. Players Chester Marcol and Archie Robinson were drafted by the NFL, and Dick Kraatz was the NAIA's leading scorer for the 1969 season.

For more information, contact (517) 607-2764 or epickvet@hillsdale.edu.

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillsdale-college-hosts-20th-annual-athletic-hall-of-fame-banquet-300623461.html

SOURCE Hillsdale College

Related Links

http://www.hillsdale.edu

