Hillsdale College Hosts Second National Leadership Seminar of 2018

Each year, Hillsdale College hosts its National Leadership Seminars in locations across the country to discuss political, cultural and economic issues of the day. More than 30,000 people have attended the events since they began in 1982. For more information on Hillsdale College's National Leadership Seminars, click here.

Media are welcome to attend the seminar but must register by contacting Emily Stack Davis at (517) 607-2730 or pr@hillsdale.edu.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

8 p.m. MDT – Frank Luntz, "Talking Conservative: Dos and Don'ts"

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

9:30 a.m. MDT – Sharyl Attkisson, "Is Fake News a Myth?"

10:30 a.m. MDT – Larry P. Arnn, "Conservatism and American Greatness"

1 p.m. MDT – Edward J. Erler, "Immigration and American Citizenship"

2 p.m. MDT – Mollie Hemingway, "Freedom of Speech on American Campuses"



WHERE:

The Broadmoor

1 Lake Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80906



WHO:

Frank Luntz is founder and chairman of strategic communications firm Luntz Global.

Sharyl Attkisson is an investigative journalist, author and host of the television program, Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson airing on NETWORK.

Larry P. Arnn is the president of Hillsdale College and professor of politics and history.

Edward J. Erler is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute and co-author of The Founders on Citizenship and Immigration.

Mollie Hemingway is a senior editor at The Federalist and a contributor at Fox News.

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.7 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

