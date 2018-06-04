Hillsdale College Shotgun Sports Team Wins 6th National Title at the Division III ACUI Clay Target Championships

"I am proud of every member of this team," said Mike Carl, head coach for the shotgun sports team. "Everyone prepared well for the tournament. They put in the work to be really consistent under pressure, and that showed during the competition. It's exciting that the team has maintained an excellent level of performance from year to year."

Hillsdale's nine-person team posted a total score of 2,401 to beat 24 other Division III teams. This is the fifth consecutive Division III national championship for the Chargers, and the sixth in seven years. The Chargers took first place in five events: sporting clays, super sporting, international trap, international skeet and American skeet.

In the individual open standings, which combine all shooters regardless of division, senior Drew Lieske placed third, breaking 569 out of 600 targets. Senior Jordan Hintz finished with a score of 554, which secured him the 16th overall position. Both shooters earned a position on the NRA Open All-American team, with Lieske named to the first team. Lieske became the first Charger to make the All-American team all four years of his college career.

A full overview of the Chargers' performance:

*ACUI 2018 Collegiate Clay Target Division III National Champions

*Sporting Clays, Division III Team Champions

*Super Sporting, Division III Team Champions

*International Trap, Division III Team Champions

*American Skeet, Division III Team Champions

*International Skeet, Division III Team Champions

*Drew Lieske, Individual 3rd, International Combined Champion

Photos of the team can be accessed here. For more information and up-to-date news on Hillsdale College's shotgun sports team, visit https://www.facebook.com/HillsdaleShotgun.

About the Hillsdale College Shotgun Team

Hillsdale College's shotgun sports team is a nationally recognized Division III competitive shooting sports team. The team recently won the Association of College Unions Internationals (ACUI) College Clay Targets Tournament, Hillsdale's sixth national title. The team trains at Hillsdale College's John Anthony Halter Shooting Sports Education Center, a 103-acre state-of-the-art shooting facility located five miles from campus. Visit https://www.hillsdale.edu/about/facilities/shooting-sports-center for more information.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College, founded in 1844, has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 3.6 million. For more information visit hillsdale.edu.

