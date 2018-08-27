Hillsdale College Welcomes Freshman Class From 44 States, 5 Countries

HILLSDALE, Mich., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsdale College is pleased to welcome the class of 2022 to campus. With an admittance rate of 37 percent, the incoming students comprise the College's most selective freshman class. They also boast the College's highest incoming class GPA at 3.89.

"There is a special joy in welcoming a new class of students to campus for the start of a school year," said David Whalen, Hillsdale College provost. "The freshmen are here to become part of a thriving, lively community and we look forward to helping them become good scholars and citizens."

Preliminary numbers show an incoming class of 356 students with an average ACT score of 30.16, tied for the highest recorded average ACT score of incoming Hillsdale freshmen, and an average GPA of 3.89, the highest in the school's records. Students from forty-four states and five countries comprise the class of 2022, making it Hillsdale's most geographically diverse class to date.

The freshmen were welcomed to campus on August 26 during new student orientation and freshman Convocation. At Convocation, each incoming student took the Hillsdale College Freshman Pledge, in which students commit to "the pursuit of truth, the love of the good, and the cultivation of beauty, for the sake of our minds and hearts and for an ennobled society" and to "embrace the high calling of liberal education." The full pledge can be read here.

Hillsdale College's fall 2018 classes begin Wednesday, August 29.

