Hillsdale College Welcomes Mollie Hemingway as Senior Journalism Fellow

HILLSDALE, Mich., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsdale College welcomes author and journalist Mollie Hemingway as a senior journalism fellow at its growing campus in Washington, D.C.

"Mollie has proven herself to be a skilled investigative journalist and important voice in today's media," said Matthew Spalding, Associate Vice President and Dean of Educational Programs for Hillsdale College in Washington, D.C. "She will be an invaluable resource for students and alumni looking to build careers of excellence and integrity in this competitive field."

As the senior journalism fellow, Hemingway will represent the Hillsdale journalism program in Washington, D.C. She will teach a course on journalism for Hillsdale students in the Washington-Hillsdale Internship Program and mentor students as they complete their internships and in their professional development. Additionally, Hemingway will regularly visit Hillsdale's Michigan campus to work with students in the journalism program and those interested in Hillsdale's programs in Washington, D.C.

"I'm thrilled to join Hillsdale, a school I've long admired for its emphasis on the importance of the ideas at the heart of America," said Hemingway. "I'm always impressed by the curiosity and diligence of its students, the intellectual firepower of its faculty, and its embrace of independent thinking. Among so many crumbling edifices in higher education, Hillsdale is unique for standing strong in its understanding of how classical teachings and values are the cure for so many contemporary problems in politics, journalism, and beyond."

Mollie Hemingway provides unique and thoughtful reporting and analysis of American politics and culture. She helped launch and is a senior editor of the online magazine The Federalist, which has become one of the most influential voices in politics and has millions of readers. A Fox News contributor, she is a regular member of the Fox News All-Stars panel on "Special Report with Bret Baier" and a regular guest on MediaBuzz hosted by Howard Kurtz. Her work has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Guardian, Washington Post, Atlantic, Claremont Review of Books, National Review, Christianity Today, and many other publications. She is the co-author of Justice On Trial, a forthcoming book on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In 2016, she served as a Eugene C. Pulliam Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Journalism on Hillsdale's main campus in Michigan.

About Hillsdale College's Dow Journalism Program

The Herbert H. Dow II Program in American Journalism program builds on the College's strengths in the liberal arts. Students major in a traditional academic discipline and minor in journalism. The minor requires several courses and emphasizes practical journalism, such as working at The Collegian, the College's student-run newspaper (ranked fifth in America by Princeton Review), and/or WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM, the College's student-run radio station (named 2019 College Radio Station of the Year by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters). The program aims to produce well-educated young people who can move immediately into the professional media. Hillsdale journalism alumni have gone on to successful careers at the Wall Street Journal, Fox News, ESPN, National Review, Daily Beast, Nashville Public Radio, and many more. For more information about the College's journalism program, click here.

About Hillsdale in Washington, D.C.

Located at the Allan P. Kirby, Jr. Center for Constitutional Studies and Citizenship, Hillsdale's campus in Washington, D.C. is an extension of the teaching mission of Hillsdale College. Its purpose is to teach the Constitution and the principles that give it meaning and to inspire students, policymakers, and citizens to return the Constitution to its central place in the political life of the nation.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 4 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

