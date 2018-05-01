Hillsdale College's Daniel Cody Wins 2018 Everett Oratory Award

The competition was judged by Hillsdale College president Larry P. Arnn, professor of politics Thomas West and professor and chairman of politics Mickey Craig. Beginning with 21 applicants, Cody was one of five finalists who presented speeches in the contest's final round on March 20. Each finalist presented a memorized, 10-minute speech on the topic "National Security and Privacy: Principles for Achieving a Just Balance." Cody's winning speech focused on the need for policies to clarify and limit government use of surveillance.

Other finalists included senior Jacob Weaver, who won second place; junior Shiloh Carozza, who won third place; freshman Taryn Murphy; and junior Ellen Friesen.

Thanks to an endowment from the Saul N. Silbert Charitable Trust, Hillsdale College hosts the competition for the Edward Everett Prize in Oratory each year to encourage Hillsdale students in the development of public discourse skills. All undergraduates in good standing may compete for cash prizes of $1,000 for third place, $2,000 for second place and $3,000 for first place. For more information, click here.

